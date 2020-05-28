Clay Travis: Rams will not be able to overcome losses and will win fewer than 9 games this season
FOX Bet has the Los Angeles Rams' win total set at 8.5 games for this season.
Hear if the Lock It In crew thinks they will go over or under that mark.
