Professor bumps up entire class grade over student's 'integrity' move Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 01:31s - Published 2 days ago Professor bumps up entire class grade over student's 'integrity' move A professor at a “large public university” bumped up the average grade of an entire class...after one student demonstrated her integrity upon receiving an erroneously high test score.“A student contacted me after Midterm #1 to tell me that her test had been incorrectly marked.as the TA had mistakenly calculated her mark to be 10 higher than it should have been.This 10% decrease on her midterm would work out to be 2.5% of her final grade”.Although the professor clarified that the student in question “did excellently on both midterms,”.she apparently did not do as well on her final.landing her overall mark in the course at an 80, “the minimum required mark for an A-”.“I plan to bump her up to an 85, which is the mark required for an A,” the professor revealed.The professor received some backlash from their assistant, who believed the move was unfair.The professor and TA then came to a compromise that benefited the entire class —.the honest student would earn back the 2.5 percent on her exam, and everyone, including her.would be given an additional 2.5 percent curve on the same test 0

