New Yorkers protest police killing of George Floyd

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:36s
Protesters outside of Canal Street in New York City gather against the police killing of George Floyd.

The Minneapolis officer who killed Floyd, Derek Chauvin, has been charged and arrested for murder.



