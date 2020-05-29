New Yorkers protest police killing of George Floyd
Protesters outside of Canal Street in New York City gather against the police killing of George Floyd.
The Minneapolis officer who killed Floyd, Derek Chauvin, has been charged and arrested for murder.
Protesters Gather Outside Barclays Center Over George Floyd's DeathA large crowd gathered outside the Barclays Center for a protest over the death of George Floyd; Jim Smith reports from Chopper 2.
