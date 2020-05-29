Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Gov. Andrew Cuomo Says NYC Is On Track To Reopen In Early June

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:12s - Published
Gov. Andrew Cuomo Says NYC Is On Track To Reopen In Early June

Gov. Andrew Cuomo Says NYC Is On Track To Reopen In Early June

Gov.

Andrew Cuomo says reopening is around the corner for New York City; CBS2's Dave Carlin reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

NYC Eyes June 8 for First Phase of Reopening

Also Friday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo cleared a large swath of upstate New York to reopen hair salons,...
Billboard.com - Published Also reported by •SeattlePI.com



You Might Like


Tweets about this

HuseinU

Husein Upletawala RT @EaterNY: New York City is on track to start the first phase of reopening the week of June 8, Gov. Andrew Cuomo says https://t.co/jBVBrQ… 2 hours ago

OW_Emiliano

Emiliano Calderón エミリアノ RT @business: BREAKING: New York City is on track to begin the first phase of reopening on June 8, Governor Andrew Cuomo says https://t.co/… 6 hours ago

TeshawnEdmonds

Teshawn LeVarr Edmonds RT @CBSNewYork: #Developing: Gov. Andrew Cuomo says New York City is on track for a Phase One reopening around June 8. https://t.co/bw2aPoW… 7 hours ago

NEQueensNY

Northeast Queens NY RT @CBSNewYork: Gov. Andrew Cuomo says reopening is around the corner for New York City. @DaveCarlinTv reports. https://t.co/bw2aPoW0Y3 12 hours ago

davidschull

David Schull RT @BerkeleyJr: New York City is on track for a “phase one” reopening on June 8, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says. He also cautions against… 13 hours ago

CBSNewYork

CBS New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says reopening is around the corner for New York City. @DaveCarlinTv reports. https://t.co/bw2aPoW0Y3 14 hours ago

lavon_lyne

lavon_lyne RT @CBSNews: Cuomo says New York City on track to begin reopening on June 8 https://t.co/iBTjf8lOdp 15 hours ago

_ForeignService

The Diplomat RT @TRTWorldNow: New York, the US city worst hit by the coronavirus, is "on track" to start reopening the week of June 8, says Governor And… 15 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Gov. Andrew Cuomo Gives Daily Coronavirus Briefing [Video]

Gov. Andrew Cuomo Gives Daily Coronavirus Briefing

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced New York City is on track for Phase One reopening around June 8.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 17:42Published
Businesses Allow To Deny Service To Customers Without Face Masks, Cuomo Says [Video]

Businesses Allow To Deny Service To Customers Without Face Masks, Cuomo Says

Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued an executive order Thursday for local businesses that are dealing with customers who refuse to cover their faces; CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:56Published