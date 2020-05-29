Gov. Andrew Cuomo Says NYC Is On Track To Reopen In Early June
Gov.
Andrew Cuomo says reopening is around the corner for New York City; CBS2's Dave Carlin reports.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo Gives Daily Coronavirus BriefingGov. Andrew Cuomo announced New York City is on track for Phase One reopening around June 8.
Businesses Allow To Deny Service To Customers Without Face Masks, Cuomo SaysGov. Andrew Cuomo issued an executive order Thursday for local businesses that are dealing with customers who refuse to cover their faces; CBS2's Christina Fan reports.