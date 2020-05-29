Gov. Andrew Cuomo Says NYC Is On Track To Reopen In Early June

Husein Upletawala RT @EaterNY: New York City is on track to start the first phase of reopening the week of June 8, Gov. Andrew Cuomo says https://t.co/jBVBrQ… 2 hours ago

Emiliano Calderón エミリアノ RT @business: BREAKING: New York City is on track to begin the first phase of reopening on June 8, Governor Andrew Cuomo says https://t.co/… 6 hours ago

Teshawn LeVarr Edmonds RT @CBSNewYork: #Developing: Gov. Andrew Cuomo says New York City is on track for a Phase One reopening around June 8. https://t.co/bw2aPoW… 7 hours ago

Northeast Queens NY RT @CBSNewYork: Gov. Andrew Cuomo says reopening is around the corner for New York City. @DaveCarlinTv reports. https://t.co/bw2aPoW0Y3 12 hours ago

David Schull RT @BerkeleyJr: New York City is on track for a “phase one” reopening on June 8, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says. He also cautions against… 13 hours ago

CBS New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says reopening is around the corner for New York City. @DaveCarlinTv reports. https://t.co/bw2aPoW0Y3 14 hours ago

lavon_lyne RT @CBSNews: Cuomo says New York City on track to begin reopening on June 8 https://t.co/iBTjf8lOdp 15 hours ago