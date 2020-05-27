Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Controversial Trump Tweet Draws Fire

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 02:31s - Published
Controversial Trump Tweet Draws Fire

Controversial Trump Tweet Draws Fire

The battle between President Trump and Twitter heated up Thursday night after Twitter flagged one of the President's tweets as promoting violence.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

'I'm furious and you should be too': Biden condemns Trump tweet 'glorifying violence'

Former vice president Joe Biden has angrily condemned president Donald Trump's tweet advocating...
Independent - Published

Trump seeks to clarify tweet on Minneapolis: 'Looting leads to shooting'

President Trump sought to clarify what he meant in a tweet Thursday night about the unrest...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •Mediaite



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

George Floyd Protests Erupt Across the US [Video]

George Floyd Protests Erupt Across the US

George Floyd Protests Erupt Across the US Several U.S. cities endured a night of unrest in response to the killing of George Floyd by a white police officer in Minneapolis on Monday. Protests occurred..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:48Published
Twitter Flags Trump Tweet With Fact-Checking Label For First Time [Video]

Twitter Flags Trump Tweet With Fact-Checking Label For First Time

Twitter on Tuesday added a fact-checking label to a tweet by President Trump, the first time the social media platform has used such a label for the president's tweets, prompting him to fire back.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 03:28Published