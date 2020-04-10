Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

NYC Businesses Help Create Coronavirus Test Kits

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:04s - Published
NYC Businesses Help Create Coronavirus Test Kits

NYC Businesses Help Create Coronavirus Test Kits

Increasing coronavirus testing is a key metric to reopening.

After facing roadblocks trying to secure new tests, the city called on local businesses to make them; CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

danteventu

Dante Ventu RT @BrentToderian: Smaller cities too! “This will also allow businesses more room to operate with physical distancing & help residents to s… 2 hours ago

JonathanGrinbau

Jonathan Grinbaud RT @LDNGrowthHub: Advisers can help you work out your next steps, create a plan of action and provide a gateway into the vital resources, s… 7 hours ago

LDNGrowthHub

@LDNGrowthHub Advisers can help you work out your next steps, create a plan of action and provide a gateway into the vital resour… https://t.co/ApK5JIIZZZ 7 hours ago

ted360studio

ted360 During a time when businesses might be getting many of the same questions about what hours they’re open and what se… https://t.co/HiouD953ES 8 hours ago

tomorrowsmarket

Tomorrow's Market RT @LDNGrowthHub: Our advisers can help you work out your next steps, create a plan of action and provide a gateway into the vital resource… 8 hours ago

cheapaccounting

Elaine Clark - CheapAccounting.co.uk expert BBC News - Coronavirus: Rishi Sunak urged by MPs to extend self-employed help https://t.co/xcskT0S85v Perhaps… https://t.co/2a2Ts1rb5b 12 hours ago

AandRcleaning

A & R Cleaning With businesses set to return in the next few days, it's important to know how to keep your business clean and heal… https://t.co/RMo8tvfZHG 15 hours ago

BrentToderian

Brent Toderian Smaller cities too! “This will also allow businesses more room to operate with physical distancing & help residents… https://t.co/ILDeO4vv9Q 1 day ago


Related videos from verified sources

COVID-19 test kits, masks hot commodity for global scams [Video]

COVID-19 test kits, masks hot commodity for global scams

Federal authorities are warning consumers, businesses and even state and local governments about unscrupulous dealers trying to profit off the COVID-19 pandemic. Investigative Reporter Katie LaGrone..

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 02:45Published