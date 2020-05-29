So many of you rely on the postal service to delivery your medicine, receive unemployment benefits, and pay your bills.

530PM: Concerns over future of United States Postal Service

RECEIVE UNEMPLOYMENT BENEFITSAND MEDICINE OR TO PAY BILLS.BUT THE CORONAVIRUS HAS CAUSEDSIGNIFICANT FINANCIAL IMPACTSFOR THE U-S- P-S.

WPTVNEWSCHANNEL 5'S RYAN HUGHESFOUND OUT --- IF NOTHING ISDONE...SOME FEAR IT COULDSHUTDOWN.<<