Terre Haute's airport receives $10,000 grant

Video Credit: WTHI - Published
Rid along on the bus.

"the terre haute airport"..

Is the recipient of a "10"-thousand-dollar grant.

"duke energy"..

Awarded the money "through the economic development department".

"the company" selected "18"-recipients from around the state.

"grant recipients" were selected based "on how they were marketing", "attracting new business development", and "creating jobs".

"the money" will go toward "the airport's gateway strategic plan".

////// "so to put those dollars towards something as our strategic plan i think will help not only the airport, but it will also help the community when we go to develop the 46 corridor."

/////// "the airport" has allocated "100"-thousand-dollars




