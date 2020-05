Pug Takes Coasters and Waves them to Taunt Owner Video Credit: Viral Hog Content - Duration: 00:52s - Published 31 minutes ago Pug Takes Coasters and Waves them to Taunt Owner Occurred on May 11, 2020 / Glasgow, Scotland Info from Licensor: "Ponyo is a cheeky little rescue pug. Every morning after her breakfast she has a 'naughty hour' and her favorite game is to steal the coasters and run around with them but shes learned to waggle them and does it to taunt me into chasing her to get it back." 0

