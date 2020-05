Baltimore City restaurants prepare for outside dining

Across the city restaurants with outdoor seating permits have been busy preparing for reopening at 5 p.m.

STA━A━ HOME ORDER REMAINS INEFFECT━ THE MAYOR HAS GIVETHE OKAY FOR OUTDOOR DINING TORESUME.

WMAR 2 NEWS' DAVEDETLING IS IN FELLS POINT WITHHOW ONE RESTAURANT HAS BEENPREPARING.BARCOCINA SAYS IT'S BEEN ALITTLE CHAOTIC PREPARING ONSUCH SHORT NOTICE BUT SAYSIT'S READY.

THEY'RE SERVINGPATRONS ON A FIRST COME FIRSTSERVE BASIS AND THEY'RE DOINGIT SAFELY.

LIKE MANY DININVENUES ACROSS BALTIMORE CITYWITH OUTDOOR SEATING PERMITS━ BARCOCINA IN FELLS POINT ISREADY.

IT'S TABLES AREPROPERLY SPACED━STAFF HASBEEN PREPPED AND THE BUSINESSIS LOOKING FORWARD TORECOOPING SOME LOST MONEY.

THETOUGHEST PART FOR RESTAURANTSHAS BEEN CONVINCING STAFFMEMBERS TO COME BACK TO WORK━ MANY OF WHOM ARE ONUNEMPLOYMENT.

UP UNTIL 5 PMMOST RESTAURANTS WERE RELYINGSOLEY ON CARRY OUT ORDERS.POTENTIAL PATRONS SAID━ ASLONG AS RESTAURANTS ARE DOINGTHE RIGHT THING━ THEY'LLDINE OUTSIDE.

LAURILEIGHT/FELLS POINT RESIDENT Iam super excited superexcited.

I think itdonand Inight with my husband tonight.CARMEN DEMARCO/ BARCOCINA,GENERAL MANAGER: Itdidnwe needed through the to goorders so getting people tocome sit down, enjoy our food,enjoy our service, enjoy theviews we can offer is superimportant for us.

AGAIN━RESTAURANTS IN BALTIMORE CITWITH OUTDOOR SEATING PERMITSCAN SERVCE CUSTOMERS OUTDOORS.THOSE WITHOUT PERMITS CANAPPLY FOR A TEMPORARY ONEMONDAY STARTING AT 9AM.RESTAURANTS SAY THEY AREOPERATING ON A FIRST COMEFIRST SERVE BASIS━ MEANINGNO RESERVATIONS.

IN FELLSPOINT, DAVE DETLING, WMAR 2NEWS.IT'S NOT JUST RESTAURANT