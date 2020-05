Local Police Officials Blast Officers’ Actions In Minnesota Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 02:55s - Published 20 minutes ago Local Police Officials Blast Officers’ Actions In Minnesota The heads of four different Miami-Dade police agencies, the Miami-Dade Mayor and activists all blasted the actions of Minneapolis police officers on Friday after the death of a man who was in custody and on the same day that one officer was arrested for murder in that case. 0

