WNY gets ready for Phase Two.

THIS COMING TUESDAY IS THE SOONEST THE WESTERN NEW YORK REGION CAN REOPEN... FOR PHASE TWO..... 7 EYEWITNESS NEWS REPORTER HANNAH BUEHLER SHOWS US TONIGHT WHAT THAT COULD LOOK LIKE FOR BUSINESSES HERE. NATS: WE KNOW YOU'VE BEEN DOING YOUR PART AND WE'RE EAGER TO SHOW YOU THAT WE'VE BEEN DOING OURS TOO IT'S A VIDEO PRODUCED BY ARMSTRONG BARBER SHOP IN WEST SENECA SHOWING WHAT THE NEW NORMAL OF HAIRCUTS AT THEIR SHOP WILL LOOK LIKE SOT: WE WANTED TO GUIDE OUR CUSTOMERS AS TO WHAT OUR RE-OPENING SITUATION IS GOING TO LOOK LIKE SO EXPLAINING TO THEM HOW IT'S GOING TO GO A CUSTOMER WAITING IN THEIR VEHICLE TEXTING WHEN THEY'RE READY TO COME IN WEARING A FACEMASK.. EVEN TAKING A CUSTOMER'S TEMPERATURE BEFORE THE HAIR CUT IS STARTED SOT: WE WANT TO SHOW THE STATE AND OUR LEADERS THAT WE ARE THINKING ABOUT THIS STUFF AND WE ARE PREPARING DILIGENTLY TO RE-OPEN WESTERN NEW YORK ENTERED PHASE ONE TWO WEEKS AGO AT MIDNIGHT ON A MONDAY. THAT COULD MEAN EARLY AS TUESDAY THE WNY REGION COULD OPEN UP BUT METRICS AND DATA HAS TO BE LOOKED AT BEFORE THAT DETERMINATION CAN BE MADE BY THE GOVERNOR.. IN THE CASE OF THE FINGERAKES REGION IT OPENED TODAY AT 1PM NOT FIRST THING IN THE MORNING..

WNY COULD EXPECT A SIMILAR OUTCOME SOT: WE'RE TAKING THE STEPS NECESSARY TO MAKE SURE WE'RE SAFE AND OUR CUSTOMERS ARE SAFE THERE ARE A LOT OF GUIDELINES FOR BUSINESSES IN PHASE 2 WHICH INCLUDE OFFICE-BASED JOBS, RETAIL, SALES AND LEASING, REAL ESTATE SERVICES, BARBER SHOPS AND HAIR SALONS SOME OF THE HIGHLIGHTS INCLUDE ALL OPENING AT 50% CAPACITY NO CONGREGATION, MASKS REQUIRED, IF 6 FT DISTANCE CAN'T BE ACHIEVED PLEXIGLASS MUST BE INSTALLED IN OFFICE SPACES.. AND MALLS TO REMAIN CLOSED BUT POSSIBLY THE BIGGEST FOR BARBER SHOPS AND HAIR SALONS IS A REQUIREMENT FOR THOSE WORKING TO GET TESTED FOR COVID-19 ONCE EVERY TWO WEEKS SOT: THEY HAVE TO GET A TEST EVERY TWO WEEKS IF I WERE WALKING INTO A BARBER SHOP TOMORROW I WOULD ASK THEM IF THEY GOT TESTED AND WHEN WAS THE LAST TIME YOU GOT A TEST I ASKED SOME SALON OWNERS ABOUT THE TESTING ONE WHO WISHES TO REMAIN ANNON.

SAYS SOT: WE RECOMMEND YOU ASK THE BARBER BEFORE YOU GO THERE IF THEY HAD A TEST STANDUP CLOSE: WHILE THE SALON OR BARBER SHOP CAN CUT AND COLOR UNDER PHASE TWO BEARD TRIMMING, FACIALS, MANICURES/PEDICURES, MAKEUP APPLICATION, THREADING, TWEEZING, OR WAXING IS PROHIBITED.