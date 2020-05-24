Global  

US to revise State Dept's travel advisory for Hong Kong: Trump after China passes national security law

While addressing a press conference at Rose Garden of White House, United States President Donald Trump said that the USA will revise the State Department's travel advisory for Hong Kong to reflect increased danger of punishment by the Chinese state security apparatus.

"This week China unilaterally imposed Chinese government's move against Hong Kong.

It is the latest in a series of measures that are diminishing the city's longstanding and very proud status.

This is a tragedy for the people of Hong Kong, people of China and indeed the people of the world.

China has replaced its promise of one country, two systems with one country, one system.

Therefore, I am directing my administration to begin the process of eliminating policy exemptions that give Hong Kong different and special treatment.

The United States will revise the State Department's travel advisory for Hong Kong to reflect "increased danger of punishment by the Chinese state security apparatus," said Trump.

