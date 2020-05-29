Fostering independence: transportation service assists senior citizens

The contractor only.

West central indiana economic development's area 7 transportation helps folks travel around the community.

Residents in vigo, vermillion and parke counties can use this service.

Folks over the age of 60 or who have a disability or live in rural parts of the county can use this service.

News 10's tilly marlatt got to ride along as the bus carried passengers to a local grocery store today.

She brings us more on how this service helps individuals remain independent.

I boarded the area 7 bus friday morning.

Is 8122322675 that number your screen.

The bottom of the number at we've listed service with the appointment like to make an if you would news 10.

Tilly marlatt, news 10.

If you would like to make an appointment with the service we've listed the number at the bottom of your screen.

That