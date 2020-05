One of hundreds of minor leaguers to be cut this week

League baseballs farm system.

Major league teams are releasing hundreds of prospects from their minor league system.

So far..

One of those cuts includes a former cat.

According to the boston globes pete abraham..

Former uk reliever chris machamer has been released by the boston redsox.

Machamer was entering his third season in the minor ranks.

He was drafted in the 16th round back in 2018..

And appeared in 20 games in his first full season in 2019.

Moving on to the gridiron now..