Florida Officials Approve Walt Disney World Reopening Plans

Florida officials have approved plans for a phased reopening of Walt Disney World.

The plan is to begin the reopening in Orlando starting on July 11, reports Reuters.

The successful reopening of its parks is a signal event for Disney and the rest of the world.

This is as governments and companies strategize lockdown while COVID-19 is still a threat.

When the Disney parks reopen, guests and employees will be required to wear masks.

They will also need to undergo temperature checks.