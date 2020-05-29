Global  

Video Credit: THR News - Duration: 01:13s - Published
Taylor Swift Calls Out Donald Trump After "Shooting" Tweet | THR News

Taylor Swift on Friday blasted President Donald Trump for a tweet he posted hours prior that protesters in Minnesota should be shot.

