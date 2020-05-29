Taylor Swift Calls Out Donald Trump After 'Shooting' Tweet | THR News

Taylor Swift on Friday blasted President Donald Trump for a tweet he posted hours prior that protesters in Minnesota should be shot.

Vincent V. Taylor Swift Calls Donald Trump Out Directly for ‘Stoking the Fires of White Supremacy and Racism' https://t.co/oHGcWrcSjo 27 minutes ago

Stevie Crawford RT @Ian_Fraser : Taylor Swift calls out Donald Trump for "stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism" #GeorgeFloydMurder #MinneapolisRi … 25 minutes ago

Robert Mazzorana RT @oprahmagazine : Taylor Swift Calls Donald Trump Out Directly for ‘Stoking the Fires of White Supremacy and Racism' https://t.co/T5bUIWYW… 20 minutes ago

HoodBoiiHenny RT @ELLEmagazine : Taylor Swift Calls Donald Trump Out Directly for ‘Stoking the Fires of White Supremacy and Racism' https://t.co/2VRAtVGeDb 1 minute ago