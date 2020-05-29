Gulf Coast Monarchy to provide free meals Saturday

Although the COVID-19 pandemic has derailed plans for a 2020 season, the Gulf Coast Monarchy decided to put their extra time to good use.

One of the events - they're hosting is a food drive- taking place tomorrow in- biloxi at the kroc center from- 11 a-m to 12 noon and in- pascagoula at the pascagoula- recreation center from 1:30 - p-m to 2:30 p-m.- 300 free meals total will be- given out to kids who need them- while staying safe and socially- - - - distanced, of course.

