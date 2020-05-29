Lawrence County Is In The 'Green' Phase
Lawrence County was one of the counties across the state that entered the "green" phase on Friday, KDKA's Royce Jones.
Lawrence County Housing Authority RT @NewCastleNews: The announcement last week that Lawrence County would move Friday into the green phase of COVID-19 restrictions has prom… 12 hours ago
New Castle News The announcement last week that Lawrence County would move Friday into the green phase of COVID-19 restrictions has… https://t.co/jSWFyEvOv9 15 hours ago
New Castle News The announcement last week that Lawrence County would move Friday into the green phase of COVID-19 restrictions has… https://t.co/faPGV37kL1 1 day ago
LivingPGH Hair Salons And Barbershops Buzzing With Clients As Lawrence.. https://t.co/1m3CLsGWrS 2 days ago
Your Tri-County Hair Salons And Barbershops Buzzing With Clients As Lawrence County Moves Into ‘Green’ Phase https://t.co/dDj2jlETEO https://t.co/1G6ljViFUV 2 days ago
Verdant Square Network PA Hair Salons And Barbershops Buzzing With Clients As Lawrence County Moves Into ‘Green’ Phase https://t.co/mma3kHQNER 2 days ago
Andrew Stockey Cost Cutters reduced the number of chairs from 10 to six; walk-in service is eliminated, appointments only; and all… https://t.co/evWrhh71bK 2 days ago
Kell Bell RT @WTAE: Lawrence County is officially 'green;' gyms and salons are open for business https://t.co/55HW3ZvP7O 2 days ago
Reporter Update: Lawrence Co. In The 'Green' While Other Counties To Follow Next WeekFriday is Lawrence County's first day in the "green" phase, while most of the Pittsburgh area got the go-ahead to go green next week; KDKA's Royce Jones reports.
Reporter Update: Shelby Cassesse - Gov. Tom Wolf To Announce More Counties Into 'Green' PhasesWill our area be the next to get the go-ahead to move to the green phase? KDKA's Shelby Cassesse has more.