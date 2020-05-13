Man Pushed In Front Of Train Fatally Struck At 87th Street CTA Red Line Stop
For the second time in two months, a man is dead after being pushed in front of a CTA train in Chicago.
Homicide Investigation Underway After Man Pushed Onto Red Line TracksPolice said a man was fatally struck by a train after he was pushed onto the Red Line tracks.
