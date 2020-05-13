Global  

Man Pushed In Front Of Train Fatally Struck At 87th Street CTA Red Line Stop

Man Pushed In Front Of Train Fatally Struck At 87th Street CTA Red Line Stop

Man Pushed In Front Of Train Fatally Struck At 87th Street CTA Red Line Stop

For the second time in two months, a man is dead after being pushed in front of a CTA train in Chicago.

