Westmoreland County Man Found Stabbed To Death In Virginia

Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 02:52s - Published
A Westmoreland County man was found stabbed to death in Virginia, leaving behind his wife and four children; KDKA's Ross Guidotti reports.

