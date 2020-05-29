Trump Wants To Terminate U.S. Relationship With World Health Organization Over China's Actions

Donald Trump says he is terminating the U.S. relationship with the World Health Organization.

He takes issue with the organizations handling of the coronavirus, according to Reuters.

Trump's latest take is that the WHO had essentially become a puppet of China.

Appearing in the White House Rose Garden, Trump went ahead with repeated threats.

Most were to eliminate US funding, which amounts to hundreds of millions of dollars a year.

He said Chinese officials “ignored their reporting obligations” about the virus to the WHO.

He also claims China pressured the WHO to “mislead the world” when the virus was first discovered.