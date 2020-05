Justice for George: Cincinnatians plan to mourn man killed in Minneapolis Video Credit: WCPO Cincinnati - Duration: 03:01s - Published 35 minutes ago Justice for George: Cincinnatians plan to mourn man killed in Minneapolis Two Cincinnati women — Traci Strong and Klarke Griffith — want to send a message of justice for George Floyd, a black man who died as police officers knelt on him in Minneapolis on Monday. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources DeWine calls protests appropriate but pleads for peace



Gov. Mike DeWine says the state is ready to support cities with protests amid recent police killings across the country. Credit: WCPO Cincinnati Duration: 01:30 Published 26 minutes ago How Cincinnatians plan to protest killing of George Floyd



People across Cincinnati want to send a message of justice for George Floyd, a black man who died as police officers knelt on him in Minneapolis on Monday. Credit: WCPO Cincinnati Duration: 31:10 Published 1 hour ago