Tremble All You Want movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Virgin twenty-something girl is neat, talented and professional, although almost too much of all these.
She is an office lady who still romanticizes a school-mate, but has the opportunity to move on and forward with a man at an after-work get-together.
She hesitates yearning for the man she loved at school and happens to meet him again soon enough.
Will she choose option A, B or something else we can call C?
Starring: Mayu Matsuoka, Kanji Furutachi, Anna Ishibashi
Directed By: Akiko Ohku