After facing myriad of obstacles, Lakeside Speedway opens for 2020 season

IT'S THE FIRST WEEKENDMANY OUTDOOR VENUESCAN OPEN UP IN KANSASAS MANY RESTRICTIONSHAVE LIFTED -- LIKECROWD SIZES.ONE PLACE THAT'S HADPLENTY OF HARDSHIPS ISTHE LAKESIDE SPEEDWAY--WHERE 41 ACTION NEWSREPORTER NICK STARLINGIS LIVE FOR THE FIRSTNIGHT BACK.NICK?RACING IS BACK ON HEREAT THE LAKESIDESPEEDWAY-YOU CAN SEE SEVERALPEOPLE ARE MAKINGTHIER WAY INSIDE-AS THEYTRY TO BE SOCIALLYDISTANT.BUT FANS WILL EXPECT AFEW DIFFERENT CHANGESWHEN THEY COME HERETO WATCH A RACE.THE ADRELINE OF RACINGIS BACK...Pete Howey, GM LakesideSpeedwayIt's fantastic to see the smileson the faces that are going tobe coming through that gatetonight, the roar of thatengine, the cheer of the crowdthe happy faces it all makes itworth it.IT'S THE FIRST TIME THETRACK CAN OPEN THISYEAR--THEY HAD ADELAYED START BECAUSEOF COVID-19RESTRICTIONS BUT ONFRIDAY--HOURS BEFORETHE RACE--CREWS wereready.THE FIRST FAN IN LINECAME FROM ACROSS THECOUNTRYLaVerne Frost, Glendale, AZ12-hundred miles, 13 to gethere from Arizona."LAVERNE FROST LOVESSUPPORTING SMALLTRACKS TRAVELINGACROSS THE COUNTRY--HEHAS THIS SHEET TO PROVEIT.FrostThat's why I like to come back,help support these tracks thatrun all week like this.

I justkeep going track to track andsupport them.OTHER FANS SAY THIS ISTHEIR HOME TRACK--ANDMISS THE FUN.Junior Woods, KCK resident, fan.I like the action, I like thecrashing haha.GENERAL MANAGER PETEHOWEY SAYD THEY HAVESOLD MOST OF THEIRTICKETS.PeteI wish I could says it is soldout, in a real sense but wegave ourselves a limit 30-percent give or take of thegrandstands.WHICH IS ABOUT 25-HUNDRED PEOPLEHERE--THAT CANNORMALLY FIT AROUND 7-THOUSAND.THE SPEEDWAY SAYS ITWILL FOLLOW C-D-CGUIDELINES FOR SOCIALDISTANCING--ASKING FANSTO WEAR MASKS--ANDWANTING FAN TO STAY INTHEIR AREAS AND NOTTRAVEL AROUND.PeteAnyone that has that concernof being to top of each other,you know elbow to elbow inthe bleachers, that's not goingto happen."THE FIRST RACE IS AT 7-15.HOWEY TELLS ME THERE'SPROBABLY ONE MORERACE THAT WILL REQUIRESOCIAL DISTANCING NEXTWEEK AND THEN THE RESTSHOULD BE NORMALCROWDS.REPORTING IN KNICK STARLING41 ACTION