Russell Simmons’ Daughter Calls Out Her Non-Black Friends Failing To Speak Out On George Floyd

Video Credit: HipHopDX - Duration: 01:55s - Published
Executive Produced By: Pro The Goat https://www.instagram.com/jaysnprolifiq/ Voiceover: Alexandra Wurst https://www.instagram.com/ayeeedubb/ Video Edit: CT https://www.instagram.com/goodluckct/ Subscribe to HipHopDX on Youtube: http://bit.ly/dxsubscribe Check out more of DX here: http://www.hiphopdx.com https://twitter.com/hiphopdx https://www.facebook.com/hiphopdx http://instagram.com/hiphopdx For over 17 years, HipHopDX has been at the forefront of Hip Hop culture online, featuring over 2.7 million readers per month.

As one of the longest-standing Hip Hop websites, DX not only stays current on Hip Hop culture, but continues to influence it, encourage it, and simultaneously reflect on its past.

Our insightful, honest editorials, unbiased reviews, premier audio and video sections, and original video content, draws one of the most loyal followings online.

Check us out at http://www.hiphopdx.com

Russell Simmons' Daughter 'Ashamed' of Her Non-Black Friends' Silence on George Floyd's Death

Aoki Lee Simmons sends a poetic and strong message to her study buddies, her dancing partner and...
AceShowbiz - Published Also reported by •HipHopDX



