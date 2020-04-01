Global  

Covid updates: Covid fatalities surge; Corona express jibe; Trump on China

From Home Minister Amit Shah interaction with PM Modi to Mamata Banejree’s jibe at Centre, here are the top updates on coronavirus pandemic.

Amit Shah briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over suggestions by Chief Ministers of all states post May 31.

Goa and Haryana have batted for extending lockdown.

Meanwhile, Covid-19 deaths surged in India.

India overtook China in Covid fatalities and is now the 9th worst-hit country.

US President Donald Trump said he would announce ‘certain decisions’ on China.

Trump exphasized China should have stopped Coivd-19 at the source.

Watch the full video for more details on the pademic.

giovasmx

Giovanni Sales RT @Univ_inenglish: #CoronavirusOutbreak: On May 29, #Mexico's #health authorities reported that #COVID19 fatalities rose to 9,415 up from… 26 minutes ago

Univ_inenglish

EL UNIVERSAL English #CoronavirusOutbreak: On May 29, #Mexico's #health authorities reported that #COVID19 fatalities rose to 9,415 up f… https://t.co/9eRkFj7klh 2 hours ago

mujerpescado

carmela mcmartin RT @bfs465: “Reuters reports that Brazil’s health ministry has said another 1,124 people have died taking the total number of fatalities to… 2 hours ago

bfs465

Dr Lou “Reuters reports that Brazil’s health ministry has said another 1,124 people have died taking the total number of f… https://t.co/h5nPeOROVu 2 hours ago

JDSupra

JD Supra OSHA Updates Its Guidance for Recording COVID-19 Illnesses on Employers’ OSHA 300 Logs and Self-Reporting Obligatio… https://t.co/onY6EkUNXp 4 hours ago

hatem_halal

Hatem F.Halal RT @SputnikInt: UPDATE: #Spain records 39 #coronavirus-related fatalities over past 7 days - Health Ministry #SputnikUpdates https://t.co/… 6 hours ago

SputnikInt

Sputnik UPDATE: #Spain records 39 #coronavirus-related fatalities over past 7 days - Health Ministry #SputnikUpdates https://t.co/USfqYu1LF2 6 hours ago

Xy5Z89

Xy5Z89🇩🇪🇪🇺 #Germany #Coronavirus #UPDATES (2) In Germany, the number of reported coronavirus cases rose to 181,100 after a pr… https://t.co/oXEdDkGk7f 7 hours ago


Covid-19 | Public transport plan; China vs Trump aide; BSF cases rise: Updates [Video]

Covid-19 | Public transport plan; China vs Trump aide; BSF cases rise: Updates

From the Union government hinting at restarting of public transport, to a controversy over the government's Aarogya Setu app - here are the top ten updates regarding the Covid-19 pandemic. The Centre..

U.S. Coronavirus Deaths May Peak Mid-April [Video]

U.S. Coronavirus Deaths May Peak Mid-April

The Corona Virus pandemic has changed the world. Every day, we learn new information about the virus. Spain reported more than 700 new coronavirus deaths, surpassing the total number of fatalities in..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:28Published