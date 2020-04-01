Covid updates: Covid fatalities surge; Corona express jibe; Trump on China

From Home Minister Amit Shah interaction with PM Modi to Mamata Banejree’s jibe at Centre, here are the top updates on coronavirus pandemic.

Amit Shah briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over suggestions by Chief Ministers of all states post May 31.

Goa and Haryana have batted for extending lockdown.

Meanwhile, Covid-19 deaths surged in India.

India overtook China in Covid fatalities and is now the 9th worst-hit country.

US President Donald Trump said he would announce ‘certain decisions’ on China.

Trump exphasized China should have stopped Coivd-19 at the source.

