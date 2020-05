Police Chief Greg Terry responds to Floyd case

GREG TERRY IS RE-EMPHASIZINGLOCAL POLICE PROTOCALSSURROUNDING EXCESSIVE FORCETONIGHT IN LIGHT OF THE PUBLICOUTRAGE OVER THE DEATH OF GEORGEFLOYD.23ABC'S TORI COOPER SPOKE TO HIMTODAY AND SHES JOINING USLIVE FROM THE DEPARTMENT WITHDETAILS ON HOW HE INTENDS TOCONTINUE TO BUILD ON COMMUNITYTRUST TORI.YEA JESSICA,POLICE CHIEF GREG TERRY MADE ITVERY CLEAR TO US THAT HE FEELSTHE BEHAVIOR OF THE MINNESOTAOFFICERS IS COMPLETELYUNACCEPTABLE- AND HE SAYS HEWANTS TO ENSURE THE COMMUNITYKNOWS THAT AND HIS OFFICERS ASWELL.THIS MOMENT CAPTURED WITH CELLPHONE VIDEO OF FORMERMINNEAPOLIS POLICE OFFICERDEREK CHAUVIN KNEELING ONGEORGE FLOYDS KNECK....HAS PROTESTERS ACROSS AMERICAOUTRAGED.46 YEAR OLD FLOYD DIED AFTER HEWAS ARRESTED BYMINNEAPOLIS POLICE ON MONDAY-AND NOW OUR VERYOWN BAKERSFIELD POLICECHIEF-GREG TERRY ISRESPONDING."WHAT WE SAW ON THAT VIDEO WASHORRIFIC AND UNACCEPTABLE FORLAW ENFORCEMENT IN AMERICA."THE OFFICERS INVOLVED WERE BOTHFIRED FOLLOWING THEEVENT.BUT CHIEF TERRY SAYS HISOFFICERS ENDURE VIGOROUSTRAINING ABOUT HOW TO CORRECTLYSUBDUE ASUBJECT WITH THE CORRECT USES OFFORCE TO AVOIDSITUATIONS LIKE THIS."THERE ARE TIMES WHEN FORCE HASTOBE USED TO TAKE SOMEONE INTOCUSTODY AND WE TRAIN VERY HARDTODO THAT IN THE MOST APPROPRIATEWAY SO THAT PEOPLE ARE NOTINJURED."TERRY SAYS HE ALSO MADE ALL OFHIS OFFICERS WATCH THIS VIDEOTO HELP REINFORCE THAT THISBEHAVIOR IS NOT ACCEPTABLE.TERRY EXPLAINING HOW HARENDOUSACTS LIKE THIS IMPACTCOMMUNITY TRUST IN LAWENFORCEMENT NATION WIDE..TRUST IS AN EMOTIONAL THING ITISA RELATIONSHIP AND THAT'S HOW IVIEW IT, A RELATIONSHIP THAT WEHAVE WITH OURCOMMUNITY AND IT TAKES WORKEVERYDAY."ONE MAN EXPLAINING HOW HEBELIEVES THE BAKERSFIELDPOLICE DEPARTMENT CAN STRENGTHENTHAT TRUST."COME OUT MORE IN THECOMMUNITY..LOOK THE HOOD ISRIGHT THERE THEY COULD BE RIGHTTHERE COMINGOUT IN THE COMMUNITY DELIVERINGTHINGS WHATEVER JUSTHELPING OUT."AND IN LIGHT OF THE VIOLENTPROTEST WE HAVE SEENAROUND THE COUNTRY -TERRY ISALSO SENDING A MESSAGE TOPROTESTER ABOUT ACCEPTABLEBEHAVIORTHEY HAVE EVERY RIGHT TOPEACEFULLYASSEMBLE AND EXPRESS THEIR VIEWSAND AS I SAID EARLIER WE WILLWORK TOFACILITATE THAT, ILLEGAL ANDDESTRUCTIVE ACTS ARE NOT PART OFAPROTEST OR A PEACEFUL PROTESTAND CERTAINLY NOT FIRSTAMENDMENTACTIVITY.

IT DOES NOTHING TOHELP THE ISSUE OR FURTHER THECONVERSATION.SO ILLEGAL AND CRIMINAL ACTSWILL BE TREATED AS SUCH."TERRY SAYS HIS OFFICERS AREREADY TO HANDLE PROTESTERSWITH THE CURRENT MEASURES INPLACE.

