KCPD Capt. David Jackson addresses George Floyd protest in KCMO

Kansas City, Missouri, Police Capt.

David Jackson addressed the "passionate" protest around 6:45 p.m.

On Friday near the Country Club Plaza regarding the death of George Floyd in custody of Minneapolis police Monday.

