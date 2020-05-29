Mayor Jacob Frey Q&A On What Led To The Abandonment Of 3rd Precinct
Amelia Santaniello and Frank Vascellaro share the mayor's answers to WCCO's questions (6:57).
WCCO 4 News - May 29, 2020
Mayor Jacob Frey: 'The Symbolism Of A Building Cannot Outweigh The Significance Of Life'The mayor said that he was the one who made the decision, ultimately, to have Minneapolis police officers withdraw from the 3rd Precinct building, citing the danger to both the officers inside the..