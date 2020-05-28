Dropkick Murphys Take Over Fenway Park Infield For Free Concert Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 01:57s - Published 40 minutes ago Dropkick Murphys Take Over Fenway Park Infield For Free Concert The Dropkick Murphys took over the infield to perform in front of an empty ballpark for charity Friday. WBZ-TV's TIffany Chan reports. 0

