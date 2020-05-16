The Darriel Roy Show - Gianluca Vacchi & Sharon Fonesca Interview
Host Darriel Roy talks about trusting the universe.
She interviews celebrity entrepreneur, Gianluca Vacchi & Model Sharon Fonseca!
Darriel Roy Just wrapped up episode 15 with @Gianluca_Vacchi @sharfonseca on this celebrity edition of, "The Darriel Roy Show."… https://t.co/bJ0xo244aj 3 days ago
The Darriel Roy Show - Dr. Pedi Mirdamadi discusses how to support the immune system - Covid 19.Host Darriel Roy discusses how to change your perspective on life and Dr. Pedi Mirdamadi discusses how to support and boost the immune system during Covid 19.
The Darriel Roy Show - How To Invest & Save Money with Adam WylychenkoDarriel Roy discussed how to control the ego and interviews private market investment specialist, Adam Wylychenko on how to save money and invest during this Covid 19 Crisis.