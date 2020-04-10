Former Saints Cornerback Eli Apple signs with Carolina Panthers Video Credit: WXXV - Published 8 hours ago Former Saints Cornerback Eli Apple signs with Carolina Panthers Former New Orleans Saints Cornerback Eli Apple has a new home and it’s close to home for the 24-year-old DB who’s reached an agreement with NFC South rival Carolina Panthers on a one-year deal. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend - former new orleans saints - cornerback eli apple has a new- home... - and it's close to home, for the- 24-year-old d-b... who's reache- an- agreement, with the n-f-c south- rival carolina panthers... on a- one-year deal.- this is the second free agent - contract apple has agreed - to, this off-season... having - come to terms, with the las - vegas raiders... before things- fell through, back in april.- across his 25 starts, in new- orleans... apple recorded two - interceptions... 13 passes- defended... a forced fumble...- a fumble recovery... and 110-







