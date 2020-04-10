Global  

Former Saints Cornerback Eli Apple signs with Carolina Panthers

Former Saints Cornerback Eli Apple signs with Carolina Panthers

Former Saints Cornerback Eli Apple signs with Carolina Panthers

Former New Orleans Saints Cornerback Eli Apple has a new home and it’s close to home for the 24-year-old DB who’s reached an agreement with NFC South rival Carolina Panthers on a one-year deal.

- former new orleans saints - cornerback eli apple has a new- home... - and it's close to home, for the- 24-year-old d-b... who's reache- an- agreement, with the n-f-c south- rival carolina panthers... on a- one-year deal.- this is the second free agent - contract apple has agreed - to, this off-season... having - come to terms, with the las - vegas raiders... before things- fell through, back in april.- across his 25 starts, in new- orleans... apple recorded two - interceptions... 13 passes- defended... a forced fumble...- a fumble recovery... and 110-




