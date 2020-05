Philadelphia Police Officer Shoots, Kills Armed Suspect Chasing SEPTA Employee In Frankford, Officials Say Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 01:42s - Published 2 hours ago Greg Argos reports. 0

GOOD EVENING, EVERYONE I'M UKEEWASHINGTON.THE SHOOTING HAPPENED IN THE1500 BLOCK OF PRATT STREET NEARSEPTA'S FRANKFORD TRANSPORTATIONCENTER.EYEWITNESS NEWS REPORTER GREGARGOS IS FOLLOWING THE STORY FORYOU TONIGHT.Reporter: THIS BOX CUTTERPOLICE SAY HELD BY A MAN WITHOUTA SHIRT THREATENING A SEPTAEMPLOYEE.THE SHIRTLESS MALE WASCHASING HIM HIM DOWN THE STREET.SHORTLY AFTER 5 FRIDAYEVENING THAT CIVILIAN WORKERFLAGGING DOWN TWO PHILADELPHIAPOLICE OFFICERS.HERE AT THE 1500 BLOCK OF PRATTSTREET IN THE FRANKFORD SECTIONOF PHILADELPHIA.THE OFFICERS GAVE HIMREPEATED COMMANDS TO DROP THEKNIFE.BUT STAFF INSPECTOR KINEBREWSAYS THAT MAN DECIDED NOT TOLISTEN TO THE RESPONDINGOFFICERS.THE MALE LUNGING AT THEOFFICER AND ONE OF THE OFFICERSWITH 2 YEARS EXPERIENCE ASSIGNEDDISTRICT DID DISCHARGE HISFIREARM ONE TIME.POLICE RUSHING THE SUSPECT TOJEFFERSON-TORRESDALE HOSPITALWHERE HE DIED AROUND 545.HONESTLY LIKE MY STOMACH ISIN KNOTS.24-YEAR-OLD BRITTANY CHARLESWORKS NEARBY AND SAYS SHE SAWTHE ENTIRE THING UNFOLD AS SHEWAS ON A FACE TIME CALL WITH AFRIEND.WHEN I FIRST SEEN IT, I SEENHE WAS ANGRY, HE WAS ENRAGED,SOMETHING HE WAS WALKING UP ONTHE COPS, LIKE, THE COP HAD HISGUN POINTING AT HIM.Reporter: SHE SAYS SHE SIMPLYWISHES THE OUTCOME WASDIFFERENT.SOMEBODY COULD HAVE GRABBEDHIM AND DETAINED HIM ORSOMETHING.YOU HAVE YOUR OFFICERINVOLVED SHOOTING INVESTIGATIONUNIT DETECTIVES, INVESTIGATINGBUT WE ALSO HAVE INTERNALAFFAIRS DOING A CONCURRENTINVESTIGATION AS WELL.