1 Officer Injured, Several Protesters Detained As Demonstrators Take To Streets For Third Night Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 01:47s - Published 1 hour ago 1 Officer Injured, Several Protesters Detained As Demonstrators Take To Streets For Third Night Around 7:30, officers detained a number of protesters near the intersection of Fifth and Olive streets, though it was not immediately known if they were arrested. One officer was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries following the skirmish near Pershing Square. 0

