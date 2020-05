Dayton Moore: Royals commit to paying, retaining all minor leaguers despite COVID-19 pandemic Video Credit: 41 Action News - Duration: 04:34s - Published 1 hour ago Dayton Moore: Royals commit to paying, retaining all minor leaguers despite COVID-19 pandemic Royals General Manager Dayton Moore confirmed Friday that the organization will continue to pay its minor leaguers for the whole year and will not release any players in a cost-cutting move. 0

