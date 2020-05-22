SJSD Candidate Forum (5-29-20)

That the 2019-2020 school year is finally behind us -- what to do next fall in the era of the coronavirus.

Good evening, i'm alan van zandt.

That's the question for the board of education to answer -- and 6 candidates wanting to join that board discussed the issue tonight.

This is what a candidate forum looks like in the age of the coronavirus.

The st.

Joseph chamber of commerce sponsored the event.

There was a divide on what to do next fall and how to handle social distancing of students.

Do you open up more facilities?

(sot ) (sot ) voters go to the polls next tuesday to elect two new board members who will then serve a