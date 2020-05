Protesters Disregard Curfew, Amass At 5th Precinct in Minneapolis Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 02:51s - Published 4 hours ago Protesters Disregard Curfew, Amass At 5th Precinct in Minneapolis A number of people who first gathered at the 3rd Precinct wound up massing at the 5th, west of that on Lake Street, Reg Chapman reports (2:51). WCCO 4 News - May 29, 2020 0

