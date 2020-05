Petal mayor declines to resign

COMMENTS ABOUT THE DEATH OFGEORGEFLOYD IN MINNEAPOLIS.PROTESTORS GATHERED AT PETALCITY HALLTODAY, CALLING FOR MARX TORESIGN.

WHEN I SAY BLACKLIVES YOU SAY MATTER...BLACKLIVES MATTER"DOZENS OF PEOPLE GATHERED ON THELAWNOF PETAL CITY HALL FRIDAY INOPPOSITION OFMAYOR HAL MARXTHIS IS THE MISSISSIPPI THATSTANDS IN SOLIDARITY LINKEARM IN ARM WITH EACHOTHERAGAINST RACIST POLITICIANS LIKEHAL MARX ..

MAYOR HAL MARX ..OURMAMAS DIDN'T RAISE NO FOOLS..

WEKNOW A RACIST WHEN WE HEAR ONE"IN A CONTROVERSIAL TWEET, MARXOFFERED HIS OPINION ON THE DEATHOF GEORGEFLOYD, A MAN WHO DIED AFTER APOLICE OFFICKNEELED ON HIS NECK AS HE BEGSFOR AIMARX SAID HE DIDN'T SEE ANYTHINGUNREASONABLE ABOUT THE VIDEO ANDCLAIMED FLOYD LIKELY DIED OF ANOVERDOSE OR HEARTATTACK"A MAN ON HIS KNEE FEELINGHONORABLE..

RIGHTEOUS..

ANDJUSTIFIED AS HE KNELT AND A MANOF COLOR UNDER HIS KNEE ..BREATHING HIS LAST BREATH"THIS PROTEST FOLLOWS A SPECIALMEETINGTHURSDAY NIGHT WHERE THE PETALBOARD OFALDERMEN CALLED ON MARX TORESIGN, SAYINGHE'S OUT OF TOUCH AND UNFIT TOCONTINUE INHIS CAPACITY AS MAYOR.MARX INSISTS HIS COMMENTS WEREMISINTERPRETED AND REFUSES TORESIGN"WE'RE HERE TO MAKE ASTATEMENT..

WE'RE HERE TO STANAGAINST IT..

THE MAYOR..

WE WANTYOU GONE ..

WE WANT YOU GONE" THE PETAL BOARD OF ALDERMENISSUED A STATEMENT SAYINGMISSISSIPPI LAW DOES NOT ALLOWTHEM TO REMOVE THE MAYORVOTERS ALSO CANNOT FORCE THEMAYOR OUT THROUGH A RECALLELECTION.MARX SAYS HE WILL CONTINUE TOSERVEUNTIL HIS TERM EXPIRES IN ONEYEAR.MEGAN.

