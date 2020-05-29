NAACP Leader speaks on death of George Floyd

A virtual protest is set to be held in Rochester on Saturday as people demand justice for George Floyd.

"how arrogant he was with his hand in his pocket.

He acted like nothing was going on, like this was business as usual while he was choking the life out of a human being.

That image is something that's hard to get off of your mind."

It's a disturbing image many people all over the country have seen at this point... former minneapolis police officer derek chauvin holding his knee to the neck of george floyd for several minutes... floyd was then taken by ambulance and pronounced dead.

After today's arrest and charges against chauvin ?

"* wc jordan ?

"* local naacp leader*- recalls how many charges against police haven't held up in court in america's history.

"there's just been a deposit made on this situation but we don't know how its going to turn out."

What will it take for the country to put an end to racial inequality?

Jordan says that will happen when he has the same fears for his family as everyone else.

"it may take the riots.

It may take the protests for people to understand the amount of fear and the amount of grief people go through.

As someone may say, the white privilege, it doesnt make sense to them and you have to get people to be able to see from a different standpoint, a different point of view but until these issues affect to people from the majority community as much as it affects the minority community, its going to be hard to really fix these things."

