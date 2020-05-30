Groups promote dialogue between races after Minneapolis riot

A leader with Standing Up for Racial Justice in Kansas City and the owner of Critical Change, a company leading seminars on racial equity and justice, believe conversation between races will heal race relations and create lasting change.

KCMO, DC, 41.GEORGE FLOYD'S DEATHIS NOT THE ONLY DEATHSPURRING THESEDEMONSTRATIONS.THE OUTRAGE ANDHEARTBREAK COMESFROM CONTINUAL CASES --JUST LIKE FLOYD'S.IT'S REMINDERS OFSIMILIAR KILLINGS.MICHAEL BROWN FROMFERGUSON -- ERICGARNER -- LAQUANMCDONALD AND TAMIRRICE.ALL WERE KILLED WITHINSIX MONTHS OF EACHOTHER SIX YEARS AGO ATTHE HANDS OF POLICEOFFICERS.THEIR DEATHS HELPEDSOLIDFY THE BLACK LIVESMATTER MOVEMENT.TONIGHT'S PROTEST INKANSAS CITY IS ONE OFSEVERAL ACROSS THECOUNTRY --THERE ARE PEOPLEGATHERED INMINNEAPOLIS -- NEW YORKCITY -- SACREMENTO --AND ATLANTA.THAT'S WHERE YOU SEETHE FIRE ON YOURSCREEN -- AT LEAST ONECAR SET ON FIRE -- AND ANAMERICAN FLAG.AS YOU'VE SEEN ....SHOCK-WAVES FROMMURDER OF GEORGEFLOYD -- STILL UN-FOLDINGEVENTS ACROSS THE U-S.PEOPLE ARE ASKING WHYFIRES ARE BEING SET --AND WHAT THE RESPONSEOF THOSE PROTESTINGSHOULD BE.41 ACTION NEWS ANCHORCYNTHIA NEWSOME WENTTO THE EXPERTS FORANSWERS.THE RAW EMOTION OFPROTESTORS DEMANDINGJUSTICE ..

THE RAGE OFRIOTERS AND LOOTERSSETTING FIRES--EXPERTS TELL US IT ISTHE CULMINATION OF--CENTURIES OF --"JUSTICEDENIED" -- FOR AFRICANAMERICANS.I can't breathe you know andyou say those things nicelyright.

You're not hearingwhen we say there's injustice.There are daily occurances ofwhite supremacy culture anpeople and other people ofcolor."I TALKED WITH BECCAHRENDALL, A LEADER WITHTHE KANSAS CITY GROUP,STANDING UP FOR RACIALJUSTICE OR SURJ.AND LADONNA mCCULLAH,FOUNDER AND CEO OFCRITICAL CHANGE.

SHELEADS SEMINARS ONRACIAL EQUITY ANDINCLUSION.FOR HER..FIGHTINGINJUSTICE IS PERSONALLaDonnaI'm raising black son who isgoing to one day be a blackmanto see a news anchor bearrested for doing his job andsayig hey we're live on the airthat my child could lose hislifewhile doing his job.

That hecould lose his life for justgoing to the store.BOTH JUSTICE FIGHTERSAGREE THAT WE NEED TOLOOK AT THE CIVIL RIGHTMOVEMENT --FOR THEROADMAP TO SEEKINGJUSTICE TODAYLaDonna McCulloughIt couldn't be done soley byblack people right.

There waswhite ally-ship and we'vcontinued to need that,ally-ship, not savioism right,not come and save us buthow can we partner an workwith us collaboratively.Britney Rendallare we going to be outragedtoday and outraged next weekand then forget about it untilsomething else is filmed andwe finally believe people againor are we going to sustain thismomentum and really work todismantle the systema andreimagine them in a way thatis equitableLaDonna McCullahAnd so I think it's important tosay to our youth, this doesn'tmean to go out and hurtthose, hurt others becausethey are hurting you.

If thereis opportunity for you to raiseawareness in ways thatprovide insight into thestruggle and the pain rightbend someones ear and saywell, let me take you by thehand and let me show you.PREPARING THE NEXTGENERATION TO WORKFOR A NEW GENERATIONOF TOLERANCE,ACCEPTANCE AJUSTICE.THAT WAS CYNTHIANEWSOME REPORTING.WE HAVE MORE ABOUTTHE RACIAL TRAUMA MANYARE FEELING RIGHT NOW --AND WHAT CAN BE