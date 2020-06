Joe Vaughan said though he won't be working at the school, he still plans to visit as a classroom volunteer in his grandson's class.

Head custodian at stanford avenue elementary in oroville retired today -- and he went out with a lot of love and support, even with the school shut down...t hansk to today's farwell parade.

"mr joe" -- as the kids calls him -- worked at stanford for 30 years.

Joe promises -- he'll return in the fall as a classroom volunteer.

The school calls joe -- the glue that kept things rolling along through many changes over the past 30 years.

One local county says