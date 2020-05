Looters Break Windows, Steal Items As Downtown Los Angeles Protest Turns Violent Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 00:29s - Published 1 hour ago Looters Break Windows, Steal Items As Downtown Los Angeles Protest Turns Violent About an hour after LAPD declared the unlawful assembly, those who remained downtown began looting businesses — including a liquor store, a Starbucks and the 6th Street Market — and were seen on video carrying out furniture and other items from the shops. 0

