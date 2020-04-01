Global  

'Hearts threat not an empty one'

Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 01:18s - Published
Hearts' record appearance holder Gary Mackay believes owner Ann Budge's threat of legal action if league reconstruction does not go through is genuine.

