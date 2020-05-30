PM Modi emerged as world leader in revolutionary 1st year of NDA 2.0: Jitendra Singh

Praising the Modi government on the completion of one year of its 2nd term, Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office, Jitendra Singh on May 30 said the last year has been revolutionary as a number of constitutional anomalies were corrected on issues of Article 370, Triple Talaq and Citizenship Amendment Act.

Singh added that the first year of NDA 2.0 also saw Prime Minister Narendra Modi emerging as a world leader of a never before seen stature due to which India's stature in international arena went much higher than it was before.