Protests erupt across US cities
Protests erupted again for a fourth night in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and across other US cities as demonstrators clashed with police.
Demonstrations first erupted over police brutality and the death of George Floyd while he was being detained.
Another Protest Planned In NYC Over George Floyd's Death After Roughly 70 Arrested At Union Square DemonstrationProtests over George Floyd's death have spread to other U.S. cities, including right here in New York. CBS2's John Dias reports.
Demonstrators in Oakland Protest George Floyd Killing in MinneapolisProtests of George Floyd's killing by a Minneapolis police officer spread to several U.S. cities including Oakland and Los Angeles on Thursday. (5-28-20)