GDP growth dips to 3.1 percent in Jan-Mar quarter, 4.2 percent in 2019-2020

Omkar Shetty Meme Thread: The future of Indian economy as GDP growth dips to 3.1 percent Indias economy expanded by just 3.1 pe… https://t.co/gG6Mi4kFM0 30 minutes ago

Pranjal Pandey RT @omkar_gs : Meme Thread: The future of Indian economy as GDP growth dips to 3.1 percent Indias economy expanded by just 3.1 percent in t… 12 minutes ago