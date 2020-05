White man arrested after allegedly yelling racist slurs at Minneapolis peaceful protesters

A white man was arrested in Minneapolis on Friday (May 29th) after he allegedly hurled racial abuse at a group of people who were peacefully protesting the killing of George Floyd.

"The peaceful protest in downtown Minneapolis was about to begin when a white person driving by started yelling racist remarks, got out of his car and began to verbally fight with the protesters calling them the 'N' word and to leave the state," said the filmer of the video.