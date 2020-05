The incident took place during protests over the death of George Floyd.

A group of people were filmed on Friday (May 29th) looting a parked UPS truck in San Jose, California.

According to the filmer, rioters broke into the truck which was parked on 3rd Street and ran away with all the packages while others vandalised the front of the vehicle.

Police later cleared the areas with tear gas, according to the filmer.