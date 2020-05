Hrithik pens heartfelt note for cousin Pashmina ahead of her B'wood debut Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 01:08s - Published 2 hours ago Hrithik pens heartfelt note for cousin Pashmina ahead of her B'wood debut Actor Hrithik Roshan's first cousin Pashmina is all set to make her Bollywood debut, and the superstar had a few encouraging words for the newcomer on Friday. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this